Tomatoes, rice and sugar prices shoot up as inflation bites

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – After weeks of rising costs, the latest report from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) shows a slight dip in overall inflation this week, but the prices of daily essentials still went through the roof.

Weekly inflation eased by 0.2%, while on a year-on-year basis it stood at 5.03%. Yet, the prices of 22 essential items – including onions, tomatoes, potatoes, rice, eggs, and sugar – jumped last week. In contrast, four items became cheaper, while the rates of 25 items held steady.

The report notes that moong and mash pulses, LPG, firewood, and clothing also got more expensive.

Tomatoes saw a weekly hike of 10.47% and onions 12.17%. Potatoes rose by 3.57%, rice by 1.63%, and eggs by 1.52%. On a yearly basis, tomatoes skyrocketed by 90%, sugar by 29%, and flour by 18.65%.

However, not everything went north. Wheat flour prices fell by 9.8% and chicken by 3.2% during the week.

The bureau also broke down inflation by income groups. For households earning up to Rs 17,732 per month, inflation slowed by 0.10% to 4.89%.

For those making between Rs 17,733 and Rs 22,888, inflation eased by 0.13% to 5.23%. Similar marginal relief was seen in higher brackets, with inflation rates hovering around 5–6%.

In short, while the overall numbers show a slight breather, consumers are still feeling the pinch at the checkout counter as kitchen staples keep burning a hole in their pockets.

