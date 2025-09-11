Pakistan's foreign reserves edge up by $34 million

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reported a slight uptick in the country’s foreign exchange reserves, giving a bit of breathing room to the economy.

According to the central bank’s latest data, official reserves rose by $34 million during the past week, climbing from $14.30 billion to $14.33 billion.

Overall, Pakistan’s total reserves went up by $21 million, reaching $19.68 billion. Out of this, commercial banks currently hold $5.344 billion in reserves.

The increase, though modest, has been seen as a welcome sign at a time when the economy is struggling to keep its head above water.