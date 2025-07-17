Punjab fixes sugar prices for four months

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Amid concerns over escalating sugar prices, the Punjab government has taken a proactive step by announcing fixed sugar rates for the next four months.

The prices have been outlined through an official notification issued by the Director General Food and Cane Commissioner Punjab.

It aims to regulate market trends and protect consumers from potential price manipulation.

NOTIFIED PRICE SCHEDULE

According to the notification, from 15 July to 14 August, the ex-mill price of sugar will be Rs165 per kg, while the retail price is set at Rs173 per kg. In the following month, from 15

August to 14 September, the ex-mill price will rise to Rs167 per kg, with the retail price at Rs175 per kg.

The trend continues upward for the subsequent months. From 15 September to 14 October, sugar will be sold at Rs169 per kg ex-mill and Rs177 per kg retail. Finally, from 15

October onwards, the ex-mill price will be Rs171 per kg, while consumers will pay Rs179 per kg at retail outlets.

Secretary Price Control, Dr Ehsan Bhutta, has instructed the DG Food to ensure strict implementation of the notified prices. These directives are expected to be enforced across the province to maintain uniformity in rates and prevent market irregularities.