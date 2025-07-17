Minister expresses concerns over shrinking agriculture land

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the rapidly shrinking agricultural land, calling it a grave threat to the country’s food security.

Chairing a high-level committee meeting to develop a consensus on regulating the conversion of agricultural land into housing societies in the country, the minister warned that if unchecked, the uncontrolled conversion of fertile land into housing schemes could leave future generations at risk of food shortages.

The meeting was attended by Member Infrastructure, senior officials from federal and provincial departments, representatives of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), and relevant ministries, said a press release.

During the meeting, Member Infrastructure Waqas Anwar provided a detailed overview of the previous committee’s findings, highlighting critical issues such as the alarming rate at which agricultural land is being converted, variations across provinces, inadequacies in the legal framework, and significant data gaps.

He also outlined the committee’s key recommendations, which include launching public awareness campaigns, promoting sustainable urbanization, and ensuring the development of affordable housing models.

The minister emphasized the urgency of shifting towards vertical construction in urban areas like Islamabad to curb the horizontal sprawl and preserve green zones.

He also underscored the need for strict legislation to prevent the widespread cutting of trees, noting that environmental conservation is a collective responsibility. He instructed provincial governments to compile comprehensive data on how much agricultural land has been lost to housing schemes over the past two decades.

The minister highlighted that the unplanned expansion of cities without proper urban planning is leading to a lack of basic infrastructure and public services, resulting in urban crises. He warned that the unregulated exploitation of agricultural land is equivalent to selling off the nation’s food future.

Reiterating the growing imbalance in Pakistan’s environmental landscape, he stated that the unchecked pursuit of housing development is devouring agricultural land at an unsustainable pace. He stressed that without concrete legislation and a national framework, sustainable urban development would remain unachievable.

The minister announced that a comprehensive policy will be formulated in collaboration with provincial governments to safeguard agricultural land and ensure balanced urban expansion across Pakistan.