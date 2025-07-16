Volatility hits PSX as buying rally fizzles

The index touched an intraday high of 137,232.10, while the lowest level recorded was 135,542.88

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is witnessing volatility on Wednesday as investors seem cautious amid selling pressure following an extended overbought phase.

During the session, the index touched an intraday high of 137,232.10, while the lowest level recorded was 135,542.88, indicating a relatively tight trading range.

The benchmark index stood at 136,042.73, reflecting a moderate increase of 102 points, or 0.08 percent, compared to the previous close of 135,939.87.

A day earlier, KSE-100 turned around to bearish trend, losing 562.67 points, a negative change of 0.41 percent, closing at 135,939.87 points.

A total of 879,118,158 shares were traded during the day as compared to 841,456,115 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 38.608 billion against Rs 37.051 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 478 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 110 of them recorded gains and 345 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the federal government has announced an increase in the prices of petroleum products, effective from 16 July to 31 July 2025.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs5.36 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) has gone up by Rs11.37 per litre.

Following the latest revision, the new price of petrol will be Rs272.15 per litre, whereas the price of diesel will stand at Rs284.35 per litre.

The updated rates will be applicable across the country for the remainder of the month.

The official notification confirmed that the revised prices come into effect from midnight and will remain valid until the end of July. The ministry cited routine adjustments based on international oil prices and exchange rate fluctuations.