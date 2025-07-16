Profiteering, hoarding of sugar not to be tolerated: minister

All measures being taken to ensure availability of sugar at affordable prices

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said that the government is fully committed for providing relief to the public.

He said that all possible measures are being taken to ensure the availability of sugar at affordable prices.

He further emphasised that strict implementation of the retail price will be ensured and hoarding or profiteering will not be tolerated.

He stated this while chairing a meeting with the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) to address the implementation of the government-notified ex-mill price of sugar and ensure its smooth availability in the market.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman and senior members of PSMA, along with senior officials of the ministry.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the enforcement of the ex-mill sugar price and steps needed to ensure immediate and uninterrupted supply of sugar across the country.

The association appreciated the government’s decision and assured its full cooperation in stabilizing prices.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association agreed to supply sugar at the ex-mill price of Rs. 165 per kg. It was mutually agreed that the impact of the price reduction would start reflecting in the retail market within the next two to three days.

The Minister highlighted that an effective mechanism has been devised to curb artificial price hikes and ensure consistent supply.

He reiterated that public interest remains the top priority of the government and that the ministry will continue to work in close coordination with the sugar industry to maintain price stability.