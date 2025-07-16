ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to ensuring full transparency and accountability in all infrastructure development-related spending and contracts.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the FIDIC Asia Pacific Mid-Year Conference, the minister said, “Our ministry, as the custodian of Pakistan’s development budget, is fully committed to ensuring the fullest possible transparency in all infrastructure projects and contracts.”

Highlighting the critical role of public investment governance, Iqbal said economic growth cannot be sustained without high-quality, transparent procurement and infrastructure management.

“As an engineer myself, I understand that infrastructure is not just about concrete and contracts. It is about building institutional credibility, enabling long-term finance, and delivering services that improve lives,” he remarked.

Ahsan Iqbal praised the role of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) in offering globally recognized contract standards that go beyond technical guidance. It provides language of trust when used appropriately.

He said, “These contracts promote transparency in procurement, fair and balanced risk allocation, time and cost predictability, and structured rules-based dispute resolution.”

These are not theoretical ideals for countries like Pakistan, where infrastructure projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) are increasingly multi-finance, cross-border, and large-scale the need for dependable internationally recognized frameworks has never been more urgent, he added.

The minister said that use of FIDIC base contracts standards is increasing evident across Pakistan infrastructure landscapes.

These frameworks, when thoroughly adapted to a legal and institutional contact provides clarity enrolls, legal enforceability, and operational discipline—essential elements in complex, multi-stakeholder project environments.

Looking ahead, Iqbal expressed hope that the conference would produce actionable recommendations for better enforcement of these contract standards. “In times of macroeconomic pressure, every rupee we spend must deliver the highest possible value. We should aim for near-zero waste in all infrastructure contracts,” he stressed.