Petrol, diesel prices up by Rs5.36, Rs11.37 per litre, respectively

Price of petrol will be Rs272.15 and diesel Rs284 per litre

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has announced an increase in the prices of petroleum products, effective from 16 July to 31 July 2025.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs5.36 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) has gone up by Rs11.37 per litre.

Following the latest revision, the new price of petrol will be Rs272.15 per litre, whereas the price of diesel will stand at Rs284.35 per litre.

The updated rates will be applicable across the country for the remainder of the month.

The official notification confirmed that the revised prices come into effect from midnight and will remain valid until the end of July. The ministry cited routine adjustments based on international oil prices and exchange rate fluctuations.

Internationally, oil prices nudged higher on Monday, adding to gains of more than 2% from Friday, as investors eyed further U.S. sanctions on Russia that may affect global supplies, but a ramp-up in Saudi output and ongoing tariff uncertainty limited gains.

Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $70.57 a barrel by 0651 GMT, extending a 2.51% gain on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 20 cents, 0.3%, to $68.65, after settling 2.82% higher in the previous session.

Last week, Brent rose 3%, while WTI had a weekly gain of around 2.2%, after the International Energy Agency said the global oil market may be tighter than it appears, with demand supported by peak summer refinery runs to meet travel and power generation.

