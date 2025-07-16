Govt announces hike in petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has announced an increase in the prices of petroleum products, effective from 16 July to 31 July 2025.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs5.36 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) has gone up by Rs11.37 per litre.

Following the latest revision, the new price of petrol will be Rs272.15 per litre, whereas the price of diesel will stand at Rs284.35 per litre.

The updated rates will be applicable across the country for the remainder of the month.

The official notification confirmed that the revised prices come into effect from midnight and will remain valid until the end of July. The ministry cited routine adjustments based on international oil prices and exchange rate fluctuations.