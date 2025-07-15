Pakistan sent 336,999 nationals abroad for jobs in six months

Overseas employment is playing a vital role in reducing the pressure of unemployment at home

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BUEO) sent around 336,999 Pakistanis abroad from January 1 to June 30 this year, state-run media reported on Monday, crediting the government’s policies for increasing employment opportunities for Pakistan’s skilled and unskilled laborers.

Thousands of Pakistanis every year travel abroad for jobs in Gulf countries, Europe, the United States and other nations. Citing data from an official of the BUEO, the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said over 10 million emigrants have been provided overseas employment through the bureau since its inception in 1971.

“Through the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BUEO) an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development from January 1 to June 30, around 336,999 Pakistanis have proceeded abroad for employment,” APP reported.

The official shared that in 2015, 946,571 Pakistanis went abroad for jobs, the highest number ever. The official further said 116,300 foreign jobs are available with BEOE.

“Overseas employment is playing a vital role in reducing the pressure of unemployment at home, besides being a major means of earning foreign exchange in the shape of overseas workers’ remittances,” it added.

The state-run media said the bureau controls, regulates, facilitates and monitors the emigration process followed by the Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) in the private sector. It also monitors the “direct employment” mode adopted by individuals, who seek foreign employment either through their own efforts or relatives and friends living abroad.

“The Bureau has been engaged in maintaining comprehensive statistical record of all the migrant workers since 1971, which provides basis for planning and policy formulation by the Economic Division and other interested government departments.

The remittances sent by Pakistani citizens employed abroad is crucial for the South Asian country to shore up its foreign reserves, especially as it grapples with a prolonged economic crisis.