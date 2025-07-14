Ex-mill sugar price fixed at Rs165/kg as govt, mill owners strike deal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): The federal government has reached an agreement with sugar mill owners to fix the ex-mill price of sugar at Rs165 per kilogram, in a bid to ease the burden on the public.

According to sources, the Ministry of National Food Security issued a statement confirming the decision, calling it a move to provide much-needed relief to consumers.

The ministry stated that all provincial governments have been directed to ensure the availability of sugar at the new reduced price.

Sugar prices recently shot up to Rs200 per kg across the country due to what experts described as the sugar mafia’s manipulation, involving hoarding and artificial shortages.

To counter the crisis, the federal government had temporarily removed import taxes on sugar, but prices remained stubbornly high.

The Wholesale Association had earlier urged the government to launch a crackdown against hoarders instead of relying solely on imports.

They argued that raids on warehouses and strict enforcement would be more effective in bringing down prices swiftly.