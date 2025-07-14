PSX soars past 136,000 mark for first time amid strong buying rally

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened new business week with bullish trend, reaching another fresh high on Monday.

The KSE-100 index has registered gains of 1712.29 points to reach all-time high of 136,012 points, marking a positive change of 1.27 percent. Earlier in the day, it crossed the 135,000 points milestone for the first time.

The buying rally has been observed in various sectors such automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, and others.

In previous session, the benchmark index continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 517.42 points, a positive change of .39 percent, closing at 134,299.77 points against 133,782.35 points last trading day.

A total of 765,079,448 shares were traded during the day as compared to 941,719,946 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 40.165 billion against Rs 36.060 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 477 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 220 of them recorded gains and 228 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed pleasure over the Pakistan Stock Exchange crossing a historic level, saying that it reflected the confidence of the business community in Pakistan’s economy.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the current positive economic indicators showed the government’s policies moving in the right direction.

He said that providing a conducive environment to the business community was the government’s priority.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the country had embarked on the path to economic growth after achieving stability. He said that the government was working tirelessly for the country’s development and public welfare.

IMF Praises Pakistan's economic Reforms



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended Pakistan’s strong performance under its $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), describing the country’s economic reforms as a step in the right direction to ensure long-term stability and sustainable growth.

During a guest lecture hosted by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in Islamabad, IMF’s Resident Representative for Pakistan, Mahir Binici, lauded the progress made under the three-year aid package signed in July 2024. The agreement, approved by the IMF Executive Board two months later, was designed to help Pakistan stabilise its economy and lay the groundwork for inclusive and resilient growth.

Binici pointed to the successful completion of the programme’s first review in May — including alignment on the federal budget framework — as a major milestone.

He noted that early policy steps had helped restore macroeconomic stability and rebuild investor confidence, despite facing tough global and regional challenges.

The IMF official emphasized the need to continue with structural reforms, particularly those related to tax fairness, improving the investment climate, and encouraging private-sector participation in economic activity.

Binici also spoke about the $1.3 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) agreement Pakistan signed with the IMF in March 2025 to strengthen climate resilience. He highlighted that this facility aims to support countries like Pakistan in dealing with climate-related vulnerabilities while meeting global environmental commitments.

