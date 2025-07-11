PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 517 more points

KSE-100 index has gained 723.44 points to reach all-time high of 134,505.78 points

Updated On: Fri, 11 Jul 2025 21:19:45 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 517.42 points, a positive change of 0.39 percent, closing at 134,299.77 points against 133,782.35 points last trading day.

A total of 765,079,448 shares were traded during the day as compared to 941,719,946 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 40.165 billion against Rs 36.060 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 477 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 220 of them recorded gains and 228 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 94,133,007 shares at Rs 13.08 per share, Aisha Steel Mills with 25,050,249 shares at Rs12.11 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 23,604,546 shares at Rs 6.69 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 2,337.54 per share price, closing at Rs 26,152.94, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs 169.67 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,129.67.

Bhanero Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs48.92 per share closing at Rs 962.82 followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs37.66 decline in its share price to close at Rs1,425.80.

Pakistan's foreign reserves cross $20bn after strong official inflows



Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves jumped sharply during the week ending July 4, 2025, following a sizable injection of official inflows, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

The SBP’s foreign reserves rose by $1.77 billion—or 13.94% on a weekly basis—reaching $14.5 billion. The increase was driven entirely by the receipt of external funds, though the central bank did not specify the source.

With this rise, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves surged to $20.03 billion, an increase of $1.94 billion or 10.71% compared to the previous week.

Reserves held by commercial banks also grew, rising by $163.2 million or 3.04% over the week to stand at $5.53 billion.

Since the start of the current fiscal year, the SBP’s reserves have increased by $5.44 billion, reflecting a gain of 59.99%. On a calendar-year basis, the increase stands at $2.79 billion, equivalent to 23.84%.