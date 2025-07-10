PSX gains over 1,300 points as bulls roar back

The benchmark index has surged to 133,809 points during intraday trading

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) registered significant recovery a day after it lost 826 points due to profit-taking by investors.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index benchmark climbed by 1,313.91 points to reach 133,890.89, marking a 0.99% increase from the previous close of 132,576.98.

Investor sentiment appeared upbeat in early trading, pushing the index to an intraday high of 133,890.89, while the lowest point of the session so far has been 132,706.02.

Market activity remained robust so far, with a total volume of 209.6 million shares traded by midday.

Market analysts attribute the upward momentum to positive economic indicators, investor confidence, and expectations of continued policy support.

If this trend holds, the PSX could close the day on a strong note.

A day earlier, the benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bearish trend, losing 826.20 points, a negative change of 0.62 percent, closing at 132,576.99 points against 133,403.19 points last trading day.

A total of 905,743,882 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,206,524,901 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.530 billion against Rs 42.028 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 478 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 200 of them recorded gains and 254 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

