Minister launches 10-year national fisheries policy

Fisheries sector could generate up to $10 billion in value: minister

KARACHI (Web Desk) Government launched its 10-year national fisheries and aquaculture policy on Wednesday, with a senior official saying that better management and value addition could help the fisheries sector generate up to $10 billion in value.

Pakistan has the potential to become a major player in the global fisheries markets with over 1,050 kilometers of coastline along the Arabian Sea and vast inland water resources. However, its fisheries sector remains largely undertapped due to poor regulations and issues such as overfishing, contributing only 0.5 percent to the country’s GDP.

Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry launched the 10-year National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035 at a workshop in Islamabad.

“With better management and value addition, the [fisheries] sector could generate up to $10 billion in value,” Maritime Affairs Minister Secretary Zaffar Ali Shah said at the workshop.

Shah said despite Pakistan’s long coastline, the fisheries sector has failed to achieve its potential, saying that while it remains a vital source of livelihood, it faces serious issues like overfishing and poor regulation.

“He noted that the newly introduced national policy aims to resolve these challenges through coordinated planning,” the maritime affairs ministry said.

Chaudhry said the policy focuses on cross-cutting priorities such as climate resilience, environmental protection, child safety, gender inclusion, labor rights and the adoption of modern technologies.

The minister said that the policy’s success depended on sustained commitment, effective coordination and active engagement from all stakeholders.

“He said this policy represents a major milestone for not just the ministry but for all institutions, communities and stakeholders committed to the future of Pakistan’s blue economy,” the maritime affairs ministry said.

The workshop, organized by the maritime affairs ministry, also featured several panel discussions, including sessions on governance and incentives for the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, strategies for the development and management of aquaculture in Pakistan, and the implementation framework and cross-cutting themes of the national policy.

Pakistan reported an increase of over 20 percent in its seafood exports during the last fiscal year, reiterating its commitment to bolster its blue economy. The country hopes to achieve sustainable economic growth driven largely by exports.