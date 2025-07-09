SM Tanveer opposes 16pc GST on commercial property rentals in Punjab

He strongly criticises the step, calling it economically unsound and legally indefensible.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – SM Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group (UBG), has expressed concern over the imposition of a 16 percent sales tax on the rental of commercial properties in Punjab.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the prominent businessman feared that this new tax regime would significantly raise the cost of doing business and worsen an already fragile investment climate.

He strongly criticised the step, calling it economically unsound and legally indefensible. He emphasised that such a move would lead to serious implementation and legal challenges.

According to him, renting commercial space in Punjab has just become prohibitively expensive. It would place an unsustainable burden on already struggling retailers and entrepreneurs in a situation when economic activity is under immense pressure, he said, adding that such punitive measures risk driving legitimate, tax-compliant businesses into the informal sector.

The introduction of a 16 percent sales tax on rental spaces is not just a financial blow—it is a signal that doing business is becoming increasingly unpredictable and risk-laden.

He further emphasised that imposing additional taxes without proper consultation or impact analysis could lead to contraction in the formal retail sector, job losses, and decline in investor interest, both local and international.

He warned that the current approach undermines the government’s own stated objectives of economic revival, export enhancement, and broadening the tax base through inclusive policies.

He has urged the government to reconsider this policy in favour of more balanced, transparent, and business-friendly reforms that promote investment, stability, and long-term economic resilience.

Since July 1, 2025, the Punjab government has implemented a 16% sales tax on commercial property rentals under the newly introduced Punjab Finance Act, 2025.

The tax applies to all fixed-fee invoices for renting immovable properties, with the exception of personal residences leased for residential purposes.

