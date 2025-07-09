PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 826 points

The KSE-100 has recorded a negative change of 0.74pc

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 826.20 points, a negative change of 0.62 percent, closing at 132,576.99 points against 133,403.19 points last trading day.

A total of 905,743,882 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,206,524,901 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.530 billion against Rs 42.028 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 478 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 200 of them recorded gains and 254 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with 65,908,965 shares at Rs 10.68 per share, Kohinoor Spinning with 62,445,020 shares at Rs6.65 per share and PIA Holding Company with 39,774,070 shares at Rs 23.23 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1,964.91 per share price, closing at Rs 21,614.00, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 249.85 rise in its per share price to Rs 23,488.49.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs96.45 per share closing at Rs 3,350.63 followed by Pakistan Services Limited with Rs44.28 decline in its share price to close at Rs833.57.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged down on Wednesday after rising to two-week highs in the previous session, as investors awaited new developments on U.S. tariffs amid expectations of rising crude inventories in the United States.

Brent crude futures slipped 7 cents, or 0.1%, at $70.08 a barrel by 0400 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $68.25 a barrel.

