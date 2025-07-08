PSX surpasses historic 134,000 mark as bullish momentum returns

Business Business PSX surpasses historic 134,000 mark as bullish momentum returns

Investors are engaged in profit-taking, leading to a decline in market momentum

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 08 Jul 2025 14:50:04 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bullish momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, driving the benchmark KSE-100 Index to a historic high.

After a brief spell of profit-taking by investors, the market rebounded strongly, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

The KSE-100 index has surged by 770.77 points, reaching an all-time high of 134,140.91 points, marking a 0.58% increase.

However, the intraday was not without volatility as the market came under pressure due to profit-taking, with investors capitalizing on last week’s strong rally. This had led the index to dip as low as 132,696.35 points, before recovering amid renewed buying interest in key sectors.

Also Read: Pakistani rupee hits 19-month low against US dollar



A day earlier, the KSE-100 index witnessed bullish trend, gaining 1,421.08 points, a positive change of 1.08 percent, and closing at 133,370.15 points.

A total of 919,907,440 shares worth Rs45.311 billion were traded during the day.

As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 299 of them recorded gains and 155 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

Pakistan’s Regional Exports Increase During Jul-May 2025



Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries increased by 1 per cent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) compared to the corresponding months of last year.

The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $4.085 billion, which is 13.75 per cent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $29.690 billion during July-May (2024-25), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring, leaving behind other countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed a decrease of 11.19 per cent from $2556.126 million last year to $2270.032 million this year whereas exports to Afghanistan surged to $723.442 million from $511.627 million.

The country’s exports to Bangladesh also increased by 21.45 per cent to $728.303 million this year from $599.650 million whereas exports to Sri Lanka decreased to $352.371 million from $363.362.

The exports to Nepal dipped to $2.323 million from $2.552 million in the previous year.

Pakistan exports to Maldives increased by 2 per cent to $8.588 million from $8.419 million while exports to India decreased to $0.405 million from $3.428 million, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $15.256 billion during the period under review as compared to $12.452 billion during last year, showing an increase of 22.51 per cent.

The imports from China during July-May 2024-25 were recorded at $14.890 billion against the $12.146 billion during July-May 2023-24, showing an increase of 22.58 per cent.

Among other countries, imports from India increased to $211.419 million from $189.075 million whereas imports from Afghanistan also increased by 142.63 per cent from $10.188 million to $ 24.720 million.

Imports from Sri Lanka surged by 1.13 per cent from $53.629 million to $54.238 million whereas imports from Bangladesh recorded at $ 73.347 million from $51.673 million during last year.

The imports from Nepal into the country were recorded at $1.984 million as compared to $ 0.366 million last year, it added.