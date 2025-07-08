Bears return to PSX as shares shed 300 points amid profit-taking

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on a positive note on Tuesday but soon came under pressure as bearish sentiment took hold.

Investors, looking to cash in on last week’s substantial gains, engaged in profit-taking, leading to a decline in market momentum.

The early optimism faded quickly as selling pressure mounted across key sectors, dragging the index lower.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has lost 308.01 points to drop to 133,062.13 points, witnessing a negative change of 0.23 percent, after it reached historic high of 133,809.25 points.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 index witnessed bullish trend, gaining 1,421.08 points, a positive change of 1.08 percent, and closing at 133,370.15 points.

A total of 919,907,440 shares worth Rs45.311 billion were traded during the day.

As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 299 of them recorded gains and 155 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

