Tough decisions have revived economy: SBP governor

KARACHI (Dunya News) – State Bank (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad has stated that tough decisions by the government and the State Bank have led to an economic recovery.

Addressing an event for the launch of the “We Finance Code” here on Monday, the governor expressed his gratitude to the Asian Development Bank team for making the initiative possible. He emphasized that achieving a sustainable economy requires macroeconomic stability.

He said that in the recent past, the economy faced several challenges, but thanks to the firm decisions made by the government and the State Bank, the economy has now been revived.

Governor Jameel stated that inflation is at its lowest level, and the current account is now in surplus. “We must seize this opportunity to move toward a sustainable economy,” he added.