Business Business PSX scales above 133,000 level as buying momentum continues

Buying activity was seen in major sectors

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 07 Jul 2025 10:47:37 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The streak of record-breaking performance continues in the Pakistan Stock Market.

On the first day of the business week, a strong bullish trend was observed right from the start of trading, pushing the 100 Index past the 133,000-point mark.

During trading, with an increase of over 1,000 points, the 100 Index reached the level of 133,109 points.

Buying activity was seen in major sectors such as automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration firms, oil marketing companies (OMCs), and refineries. Prominent index-heavy stocks like ARL, HUBCO, PSO, SSGC, EFERT, MCB, MEBL, and UBL traded positively.

It is worth mentioning that on the last day of the previous business week, the stock exchange had closed at 131,949 points, with an increase of 1,262 points.

Foreign Exchange Reserves

State Bank of Pakistan has reported that the total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan surged to $18,091.1 million while the reserves held by the central bank increased to $ 12,727.8 million as of June 27, 2025.

Moreover, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves closed at $14.51 billion by the end of the fiscal year 2024-25, the central bank earlier announced, highlighting a noticeable improvement in the country’s current account balance and realization of planned inflows during the FY 2024-25.

According to the provisional data for FY25, “SBP’s FX reserves has recorded an increase of US$ 5.12 billion to reach US$ 14.51 billion as on 30 June 2025 compared to US$ 9.39 billion as on 30 June 2024,” the central bank has announced on the first working day of the new fiscal year.

On the weekly basis, SBP reserves increased by $3,663 million to $12,727.8 million due to receipt of GOP multilateral and commercial loans during the week ended on 27 June 2025, the central bank reported in its statement on liquid foreign reserves position, adding that the net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks recorded as $5,363.3 million.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on June 20, 2025, were $14,397.4 million.

