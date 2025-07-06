Ingram Micro says identified ransomware on certain of its internal systems

(Reuters) – Ingram Micro said on Saturday it recently identified ransomware on certain of its internal systems.

The information technology company took steps to secure the relevant environment, including taking certain systems offline, it said in a statement.

The Irvine, California-based company also launched an investigation with the assistance of leading cybersecurity experts and notified law enforcement, it added.