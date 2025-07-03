Bulls on rampage as PSX storms past 131,000 in record surge

The benchmark recorded gains of 800 points to hit an intraday high of 131,325 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its record-breaking rally on Thursday amid aggressive buying and wave of new fiscal year optimism.

During the intraday trading, the KSE-100 Index shattered more records, climbing above 131,000 points milestone. The benchmark recorded gains of 800 points to hit an intraday high of 131,325 points.

A day earlier, the PSX also shattered previous records, closing at an all-time high of 130,344.03 points.

Continuing its bullish momentum, the index surged by 2,144.61 points—an impressive gain of 1.67 percent from the previous close of 128,199.43.

The latest milestone underscores growing optimism in the financial markets, as the PSX continues to attract both local and foreign interest amid signs of economic recovery.

A total of 1,026,117,776 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,032,756,027 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 49.294 billion against Rs 44.008 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 473 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 256 of them recorded gains and 192 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

