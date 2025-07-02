Govt cuts regulatory duty on over 100 imported items

Import duty on SUVs has been slashed by 44%

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – With the implementation of the Finance Act 2025, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has officially notified a reduction in duties and taxes on over 100 imported items, including vehicles, dairy products, fruits, and more.

According to reports, the FBR's notification, effective from July 1, includes significant cuts.

Import duty on SUVs has been slashed by 44%, bringing it down to 50%. Regulatory duty on poultry and fish is reduced to 5%, and on bird eggs from 15% to 10%. Duties on new cars and mini-vans have also been cut by up to 10%.

Duties on imported cheese and yogurt have been lowered, while SIM cards now carry a 12% duty, down from 15%.

Pet food duty has been reduced by 5% to 40%, and instant coffee in retail packs has seen a 5% duty cut.

Tobacco duties have dropped by up to 40%. Duties on dates, coconuts, Brazil nuts, and cashews have been reduced by 16%, while those on figs, pineapples, avocados, guavas, and mangoes are down by 20%. Papayas and apples now face a 36% duty, down from 45%.

Additionally, regulatory duties on nuts are reduced by 4%, and duty on frozen fish is halved to 17.5%.