NEPRA approves Rs1.14 per unit reduction in electricity base tariff

Business Business NEPRA approves Rs1.14 per unit reduction in electricity base tariff

Lifeline consumers will not benefit from this relief.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 11:59:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs1.14 per unit reduce in the average base electricity tariff.

However, lifeline consumers will not benefit from this relief. The decision has been forwarded to the federal government for notification.

According to the audit report, the rate for consumers using up to 100 units of electricity has been set at Rs10.54 per unit, while consumers using between 101 and 200 units will pay Rs13.01 per unit.

For non-protected consumers, the rate stands at Rs22.44 per unit for up to 100 units, Rs28.91 per unit for 101 to 200 units, and Rs33.10 per unit for 201 to 300 units.

Non-protected TOU (Time of Use) consumers using more than 300 units will pay Rs41.78 per unit.

According to NEPRA’s decision, commercial consumers will pay Rs45.43 per unit, general services consumers will pay Rs43.17 per unit, industrial consumers Rs33.48 per unit, agricultural consumers Rs30.75 per unit, and bulk consumers will pay Rs41.76 per unit.

NEPRA stated that the purpose of the reduction in prices is to provide relief to consumers; however, the lifeline consumer category will not be included under this decision.

