Pakistan plans Gulf ferry service from Gwadar to boost trade, connectivity

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan announced its plans to launch a direct ferry service between Gwadar and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on Tuesday, saying it will strengthen regional ties, ease passenger movement and tap into new trade opportunities with the Middle Eastern market.

The initiative is part of Pakistan’s broader efforts to deepen economic linkages with GCC states, a region it has actively courted for trade, investment, employment and energy cooperation in recent years.

“The ferry service will strengthen people-to-people ties, boost tourism and provide a new economic lifeline for Balochistan,” said Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, according to a government handout.

“It will create local employment, improve supporting infrastructure and attract private sector participation, especially in ship services, hospitality and transport,” he added.

The ferry service is part of a broader government plan to scale up Gwadar Port’s operational capacity.

During a high-level meeting chaired by the minister in Islamabad, officials also discussed establishing new shipping lines linked to Gwadar to boost cargo movement, promote transit trade with Central Asia and the Middle East and strengthen Pakistan’s role in the regional logistics network.

“We aim to transform Gwadar into a strategic transshipment and logistics center, benefiting Pakistan and the wider region,” Chaudhry said, directing relevant departments to accelerate integration of Gwadar into international maritime networks.

Located in the volatile southwestern province of Balochistan, Gwadar Port was developed under the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Despite its strategic location near Gulf shipping lanes, Gwadar has struggled to match the commercial activity of Pakistan’s older ports in and around Karachi, which continue to dominate trade and industrial operations.

Chaudhry said the new initiatives would help rebalance trade flows, reduce pressure on existing ports and position Gwadar as a gateway for regional connectivity.

The ministry has begun consultations with shipping companies, maritime authorities and private operators to finalize technical, legal and logistical frameworks.

Safety, affordability and environmental sustainability will be key considerations as the plans move toward implementation.

The minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to Pakistan’s National Maritime Policy and long-term goal of expanding the country’s blue economy through better port infrastructure and trade facilitation.