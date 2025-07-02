Pakistan to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar to stabilise market

Business Business Pakistan to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar to stabilise market

Dar chairs a follow-up meeting of the steering committee on sugar import

Follow on Published On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 02:02:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a follow-up meeting of the steering committee on sugar import to finalise measures aimed at maintaining price stability and ensuring adequate domestic supply.

The session was attended by the Minister for National Food Security, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, Chief Secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan, as well as senior officials from the federal and provincial governments.

Building on earlier discussions, the committee formally endorsed the decision to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan and the private sector.

Senator Dar underscored the government’s resolve to guarantee a consistent supply of essential commodities at affordable rates for consumers across the country.

