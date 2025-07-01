PSX begins new fiscal year with bang, jumps to fresh records

Business Business PSX begins new fiscal year with bang, jumps to fresh records

KSE-100 has gained 2,508 points on first trading day of FY2026

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 12:07:20 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the new fiscal year 2025-26 with bullish trend as investors welcomed China’s rollover of $3.4 billion commercial loan and government’s efforts to reduce electricity prices.

During intraday trading on Tuesday, the KSE-100 bench mark gained 2,508.26 points to hit all-time high of 128,135.57 points, a positive change of 2 percent.

A day earlier, the 100-Index wrapped up the outgoing fiscal year 2024-25 with bullish trend as it gained 1,248.25, a positive change of 1.00 percent, to close at 125,627.31 points.

A total of 124,379.07 shares were traded during the day as compared to 773,409,701 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 35.238 billion against Rs 37.567 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 481 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 297 of them recorded gains and 152 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

China 'rolls over' $3.4 billion of commercial loans to Pakistan

China has rolled over $3.4 billion in loans to Islamabad, which together with other recent commercial and multilateral lending will boost Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves to $14 billion, a finance ministry source said on Sunday.

Beijing rolled over $2.1 billion, which has been in Pakistan's central bank's reserves for the last three years, and refinanced another $1.3 billion commercial loan, which Islamabad had paid back two months ago, the source said.

Another $1 billion from Middle Eastern commercial banks and $500 million from multilateral financing have also been received, he said.

“This brings our reserves in line with the IMF target,” he said.

The loans, especially the Chinese ones, are critical to shoring up Pakistan’s low foreign reserves, which the IMF required to be over $14 billion at the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.

Govt plans to cut electricity prices nationwide by Rs1.15 per unit



Starting July 1, the federal government plans to reduce electricity prices nationwide and has formally submitted a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), seeking a Rs1.15 per unit cut in power tariffs.

This reduction will apply to all consumer categories except for lifeline domestic users, who are already receiving significant subsidies. The government has recommended no changes to tariffs for the first two slabs of lifeline consumers.

Nepra has scheduled a public hearing on July 1 to finalise the process before officially notifying and implementing the revised rates.

According to the petition, lifeline consumers using up to 50 units per month will continue to pay Rs3.95 per unit, while those using 50 to 100 units will still be charged Rs7.74 per unit.

For all other consumers, including domestic (non-lifeline), commercial, industrial, agricultural, and bulk users, a flat reduction of Rs1.15 per unit is proposed for FY2025-26. The percentage of relief will vary, ranging from 3% to 10%, depending on current rates.