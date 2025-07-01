Pakistani mango festival in Abu Dhabi promotes exports

Business Business Pakistani mango festival in Abu Dhabi promotes exports

Pakistan is the world’s fourth-largest mango producer

Follow on Published On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 04:37:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s embassy in the United Arab Emirates held a mango festival in Abu Dhabi to promote the country’s prized fruit exports, as demand for Pakistani mangoes continues to surge across the Gulf region, the mission said in a statement on Monday.

The “Pakistani Mango Festival 2025,” hosted at the Le Royal Meridien Hotel in partnership with the Overseas Pakistani Foundation on Sunday, drew a large gathering of Emirati dignitaries, diplomats, business leaders, and members of the Pakistani expatriate community, the embassy said in a statement.

Pakistan is the world’s fourth-largest mango producer, according to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), with an annual output of around 1.8 million tons. In 2023, the country exported over 125,000 tons of mangoes, generating nearly $100 million in revenue, official data shows.

Approximately 75% of Pakistan’s mango exports are shipped to the Gulf region.

“Festivals like the Mango Festival not only celebrate our agricultural excellence but also build bridges of understanding and friendship between the people of Pakistan and the UAE,” the statement said, quoting Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, as saying during the event.

Popular varieties such as Sindhri, Chaunsa, Anwar Ratol, and Langra were on display and served at the festival, offering guests a taste of Pakistan’s agricultural richness.

The UAE is home to more than 1.7 million Pakistanis, one of the largest overseas communities, and serves as a key market and transit point for Pakistani agricultural exports to the broader Middle East.

Mango season in Pakistan typically runs from May to September, with exports peaking between June and August.