Ogra slashes LPG prices by Rs7.51 per kg

Business Business Ogra slashes LPG prices by Rs7.51 per kg

Ogra cuts LPG prices by Rs4.62 for June amid crackdown on illegal fuel t

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 18:15:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has cut LPG prices for the month of July, offering some relief to households battling high living costs.

According to the notification issued by OGRA, the price of an 11-kg domestic LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs 87.71, bringing the new price down to **Rs 2,263**.

Per kilogram price has also been reduced by Rs 7.51, and consumers will now pay Rs 191.80 per kg starting July 1.

Read also: Ogra cuts LPG prices by Rs4.62 for June amid crackdown on illegal fuel trade

The revised prices are expected to ease the burden on consumers, especially those who rely on LPG for daily cooking needs.

With fuel and energy costs already weighing heavily on monthly budgets, this move by OGRA may offer a small but welcome breather.