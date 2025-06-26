Bulls dominate as PSX crosses 123,000 mark

Bulls dominate as PSX crosses 123,000 mark

The KSE-100 benchmark has gained 300.53 points

Published On: Thu, 26 Jun 2025 10:14:07 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward trend as easing regional tensions and strengthening domestic indicators have boosted the investor confidence.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 benchmark gained 300.53 points to reach 123,062.17 points with a positive change of 0.24 percent.

A day earlier, the 100-Index also continued with a bullish trend, gaining 515.00 more points, a positive change of 0.42 percent, closing at 122,761.64 points as compared to 122,246.64 points on the last trading day.

A total of 749,799,164 shares were traded on Wednesday as compared to 804,779,730 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 28.030 billion against Rs 37.614 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 472 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 274 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 37 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, oil prices inched higher, extending gains from the previous day as a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks signalled firm demand, while investors remained cautious about the Iran-Israel ceasefire and stability in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $67.83 a barrel by 0330 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $65.12 a barrel.



