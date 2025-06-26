Balochistan finance minister hails unanimous approval of budget 2025–26

Business Business Balochistan finance minister hails unanimous approval of budget 2025–26

He stated that the new budget included numerous schemes

Follow on Published On: Thu, 26 Jun 2025 04:52:58 PKT

QUETTA (APP) - Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, has expressed his deep gratitude to Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the provincial cabinet, and all members of the Balochistan Assembly for the unanimous approval of the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025–26.

Speaking after the budget’s passage here Wednesday, Minister Nosherwani described it as a significant milestone in the province’s journey towards sustainable development and public welfare. He stated that the new budget included numerous schemes designed to address long-standing issues facing the people of Balochistan, aiming to bring tangible improvements to their daily lives.

“The budget will have a positive impact on the people of Balochistan, with a special focus on both urban and rural development,” the minister said. “We have laid out a broad framework to extend the reach of essential services like healthcare, education, and clean drinking water right to the doorstep of the people.”

One of the highlights of the budget is the continued expansion of the Sehat Card program, which has been lauded as a revolutionary step in public healthcare, he added.

Minister Nosherwani noted that the program has provided free medical treatment to a large segment of the population and has received overwhelming public support. A substantial amount of funding has been allocated in the new budget to further strengthen this initiative.

The budget also addresses water scarcity, a critical issue in several drought-affected regions of the province. Various schemes have been introduced to enhance water reservoirs, aiming to mitigate the adverse effects of water shortages on daily life, agriculture, and livestock. The minister emphasized that the government will prioritize these water-related projects to ensure long-term solutions for affected communities.

“Our government has been committed to serving the people since day one,” Nosherwani reiterated. “We are not just managing resources as we are investing in the future of Balochistan.”

The provincial government, in the budget 2025-26, to lay the groundwork for comprehensive development and inclusive growth, ensuring that the benefits of governance reach every citizen, regardless of geography.