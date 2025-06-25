PM Shehbaz orders fast-tracking smart meter installation, pushes for power sector reforms

Directs authorities to speed up the privatization of DISCOs

Published On: Wed, 25 Jun 2025 22:56:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to speed up the installation of smart electricity meters and submit a completion report without delay.

Chairing a high-level meeting on ongoing reforms in the power sector, PM Shehbaz said that providing relief to the public and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to industries are top priorities for his government.

He stressed the need to wrap up the second and third phases of the privatization of loss-making generation companies (GENCOs) at the earliest.

The Prime Minister also instructed that the privatization process be broadcast live on national media, just like other privatization programs, to ensure transparency.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted that the federal government had completed the solarization of tube wells in Balochistan, which would boost the province’s agricultural output.

PM Shehbaz further directed authorities to speed up the privatization of electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) across the country.

He also emphasized the need to fast-track the setup of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide, calling it a crucial step toward sustainable energy goals.

To improve the overall power infrastructure, the Prime Minister called for the immediate launch of proposed projects aimed at strengthening the electricity transmission and distribution systems.

He noted that, by the grace of Allah, electricity consumers were given relief in power tariffs during the last winter season, and more affordable, eco-friendly renewable energy projects must now be completed swiftly to extend further relief to the people.

The meeting also included a detailed briefing on the current status of power generation, transmission, and distribution reforms, along with updates on key projects.