Major breakthrough in Pak-US trade talks, deal expected next week

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and the United States have made significant headway in their ongoing trade negotiations, agreeing to wrap up a final deal by next week, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a virtual meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick to discuss reciprocal tariffs and finalize key points of the agreement.

The two sides agreed to iron out the remaining technical details over the next few days, aiming to sign the deal shortly.

Both countries expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far and reaffirmed their commitment to completing the talks in a timely manner.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the upcoming trade agreement would breathe new life into bilateral ties and ensure mutual benefits for both nations.

Sources say that the negotiations also touched upon possible cooperation in various sectors.

Officials from both sides expressed confidence that a comprehensive trade agreement would soon be reached, one that would work in Pakistan’s and America’s favor.

The agreement, once finalized, is expected to open new doors for trade, boost economic collaboration, and pave the way for a stronger partnership between the two countries.