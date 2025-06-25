Balancing population, resources key to sustainable development: minister

Business Business Balancing population, resources key to sustainable development: minister

Says efficient resource utilisation and human development must be national priorities

Follow on Published On: Wed, 25 Jun 2025 05:39:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday emphasised the importance of balancing population growth and resource management for sustainable development.

Addressing at the Parliamentary Forum on Population, the climate minister stated that efficient resource utilisation and human development must be national priorities.

Speaking on the theme “From Consensus to Action: Leveraging Parliamentary Support to Achieve Sustainable Population Growth,” the minister highlighted the need for tangible improvements in key sectors such as healthcare, education, and water supply.

He stressed that practical measures are essential to enhance developmental indicators.

Dr Malik also discussed ongoing government initiatives, including green projects led by women and support for young entrepreneurs.

He revealed plans to establish a “Green University,” which will serve as a hub for climate change research and international collaboration.

The minister underscored the necessity of coordinated efforts to tackle climate change and human development challenges.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, he said, “Change will come not just from words, but from concrete actions.”

Members of the parliamentary forum endorsed the minister’s views, calling for unified policies to ensure sustainable population growth and equitable resource distribution.