Nepra approves Rs1.50 per unit cut in power tariff

It has sent the approval to the federal government for notification

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a reduction of Rs1.50 per unit in the basic electricity tariff.

Nepra has sent the approval to the federal government for notification. The basic electricity tariff for the next fiscal year has been proposed at 34 paisa per unit.

The basic electricity tariff for the current fiscal year is Rs 35.50. The final announcement of the basic electricity tariff for consumers will be made after the approval of the federal government.

Nepra approved Rs3,520 billion for the revenue requirements of electricity distribution companies for the next fiscal year.

The estimated cost of electricity procurement for the next fiscal year is Rs3,066 billion.

Meanwhile, Nepra has issued a show-cause notice to K-Electric (KE) over its continued practice of prolonged, unannounced load shedding and failure to comply with regulatory directives—even affecting consumers who regularly pay their electricity bills.

The notice follows Nepra’s determination that K-Electric did not provide a satisfactory response to an earlier explanation issued under the Nepra (Fine) Regulations, 2021. According to Nepra’s official statement, KE has been conducting load shedding at the feeder level, in defiance of regulatory instructions to shift to transformer-level load management.

This practice has caused undue hardship to compliant consumers and is considered a violation of the Nepra Act and the Performance Standards (Distribution) Rules, 2005.