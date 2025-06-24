Minister says country holds ample petroleum reserves amid fears of closure of Strait of Hormuz

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan has ample petroleum reserves and an uninterrupted supply chain, a minister said on Monday, amid fears that Iran may cut off a vital oil and gas shipping lane in retaliation for US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

Iran’s parliament has approved cutting off the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane in the Arabian Gulf through which about 20 percent of global oil and gas passes. It’s now up to Iran’s national security council to decide whether to move forward with the idea, which could lead to a spike in the cost of goods and services worldwide.

The price of oil jumped 4 percent shortly after trading began on Sunday night, but it quickly pared back as the focus shifted from what the US military did to how Iran would react. Oil futures were flip-flopping in Monday morning trading between gains and losses. They still remain higher than they were before the fighting began a little more than a week ago.

Pakistan’s State Minister for Finance and Railway Bilal Azhar Kayani denied rumors about a shortage of petroleum products in the country, stressing that his government was closely monitoring developments following tensions between Iran, Israel and the US to ensure stability.

“The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has directed all oil marketing companies to strictly maintain mandatory reserve levels in light of current global conditions, mitigating potential risks,” Kayani was quoted as saying by Pakistan’s Press Information Department.

“There is no cause for concern as petroleum product inventories are sufficient and supply operations continue smoothly across the nation.”

Kayani reassured citizens that the Prime Minister’s office, Ministry of Petroleum and the Ministry of Finance were continuously monitoring the situation.

“We are fully prepared to address any uncertainties,” he said, adding the government was committed to ensuring the country’s energy security.

