PM approves launch of 'Apna Meter, Apni Reading' app for electricity users

The role of meter readers will be eliminated to ensure transparency in billing

Published On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 12:25:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has granted approval to launch the self-metering for electricity users and eliminate the role of meter readers from power distribution companies across the country.

Sources said "Apna Meter, Apni Reading" mobile app will soon be introduced, allowing electricity consumers to upload their own meter readings. This new system will be implemented across the country, except in the jurisdiction of K-Electric.

Currently, the meter readers take photos of electricity meters and send them to the distribution companies (DISCOs) for generating monthly bills.

After the government received complaints of overbilling and other issues, the government has decided to introduce self-metering bring transparency in the system.

Sources stated that the issue was discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by the prime minister, where it was decided to remove meter readers and automate the billing system.

PM Shehbaz directed the Power Division to launch the smart mobile app as soon as possible, ensuring that it provides guidance not only in Urdu, the national language, but also in four regional languages: Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, and Balochi, to make it accessible for the general public.

The Power Division has been instructed to make the soft launch of the app immediately, allowing any initial technical issues to be addressed before the nationwide rollout.

The premier gave the Power Division a one-month deadline to prepare a comprehensive phased plan for the elimination of meter readers.

To ensure the success of this initiative, a nationwide media campaign is being prepared in collaboration with the Power Division and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aimed at educating consumers on the benefits of self-meter reading.

The government has allocated Rs316 million for this campaign.

DISCOs emphasized that applications like Power Smart App, Apna Meter Apni Reading, CCMS+, and Lineman Mobile Solution must be fully tested and validated before their launch to avoid technical issues and ensure a smooth and reliable user experience.

