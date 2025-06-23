Bitcoin falls 4pc to 99,237 dollars

Business Business Bitcoin falls 4pc to 99,237 dollars

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, was down by around 8.52pc

Follow on Published On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 08:21:34 PKT

(Reuters) - Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, was down by 4.13% at $99,237 at 10:52 a.m. ET (1452 GMT) on Sunday.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, was down by around 8.52% at $2,199.

The U.S. dollar firmed slightly on Monday as anxious investors sought safety, although the moves were muted so far suggesting markets were waiting for Iran's response to U.S. attacks on its nuclear sites that have exacerbated tension in the Middle East.

The major moves were in the oil market, with oil prices hitting a five-month high, while global stocks slipped in the first market reaction to the U.S. attacks over the weekend.

In currency markets, the dollar advanced broadly against most rivals. It was up 0.25% against the Japanese yen at 146.415 after touching a one-month high earlier in the session.

The euro was 0.33% lower at $1.1484, while the Australian dollar , often seen as risk proxy, weakened 0.2% to $0.6437, hovering near its lowest level in over three weeks.

That left the dollar index , which measures the U.S. currency against six other units, 0.12% higher at 99.037. Sterling was 0.25% lower at $1.34175, while the New Zealand dollar also fell 0.24% to $0.5952.