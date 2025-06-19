Direct flight from Lahore to Paris takes off from Allama Iqbal Airport

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Allama Iqbal International Airport has launched a new direct flight to Paris, marking an important milestone in Pakistan’s international air connectivity.

The inaugural ceremony, held at the airport, was attended by the French Ambassador to Pakistan, the CEO of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the COO and Airport Manager of Lahore, and other senior officials.

The event included a cake-cutting ceremony and a speech by the French Ambassador, who welcomed the new route as a step toward strengthening ties between Pakistan and France.

The new flight, operated by PIA, is expected to boost tourism, trade, and travel between the two countries. It will also make travel easier for the Pakistani diaspora living in France.



