PM for global standards in vocational training to boost jobs overseas

He asks training institutes to seek international accreditation

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed to align all vocational and technical training offered across Pakistan with international standards to enhance the global employability of the country’s youth and boost foreign remittances.

Chairing a meeting on the operations of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), the Prime Minister emphasised the need for globally accredited training programmes to strengthen Pakistan’s skilled workforce and increase its demand in international markets, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

“By ensuring international quality in our training institutions, we can create more opportunities for our youth abroad and contribute significantly to the national economy through increased remittances,” said the Prime Minister.

He instructed that all federal and provincial training institutes seek international accreditation.

The Prime Minister lauded the progress made and reiterated his government’s commitment to youth empowerment through skill development aligned with global labor market needs.

The NAVTTC officials briefed the Prime Minister on recent initiatives, including the mapping of vocational institutions nationwide and the activation of the National Technical and Vocational Training Data Management System.

The cabinet was informed that all public sector training programmes are being integrated under a unified regulatory framework managed by NAVTTC, with curriculum standardization already underway. According to data shared in the briefing, 53 per cent of trainees from the 2023–24 training cycle secured employment within six months of completing their programmes.

It was further briefed that over 25,000 individuals trained under NAVTTC from 2020 to 2024 have secured jobs overseas. This year alone, 146,000 individuals received training in diverse sectors including services, tourism, IT, banking, textiles, and construction. The target for the next year has been set at 350,000 trainees.