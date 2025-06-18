Bears rule PSX as shares decline over 1300 points amid Iran-Israel conflict

The KSE-100 index has plunged 1,387.84 points to drop to 120,583.20 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained bearish on Wednesday amid escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has plunged 1,387.84 points to drop to 120,583.20 points, a negative change of 1.14 percent.

A day earlier, the benchmark index also witnessed a bearish trend, losing 254.32 points, a negative change of 0.21 percent, closing at 121,971.04 points.

A total of 1,152,012,654 shares worth Rs27.983 billion were traded during the day.

As many as 473 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 193 of them recorded gains and 244 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 36 companies remained unchanged.

