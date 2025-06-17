Balochistan to present budget for FY2025-26 today

Published On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 14:16:57 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan’s budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 will be presented today at 4pm by Provincial Finance Minister Shoaib Nosherwani in the provincial assembly.

According to the finance department sources, the total volume of the budget is expected to exceed Rs1,003 billion, with a surplus of around Rs20 billion.

Balochistan is expected to receive Rs783 billion from the federal government, while the target for provincial revenue is set at Rs124 billion.

The non-development expenditure is projected at Rs800 billion, and the development budget will exceed Rs200 billion. Around Rs175 billion is likely to be allocated to education and Rs110 billion to health.

Similarly, Rs100 billion is proposed for law and order, and Rs90 billion for pension payments.

A 10% increase in salaries and a 7% raise in pensions is also expected.

The upcoming budget includes a proposal for 3,000 new job positions, primarily in the education, health, and police departments.

