US, Pakistan to finalise trade agreement soon: FinMin Aurangzeb

Business Business US, Pakistan to finalise trade agreement soon: FinMin Aurangzeb

Virtual meeting included discussions on matters related to U.S. tariffs

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 11:22:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Pakistan and the United States on Tuesday agreed to finalise trade agreement.

During a virtual conversation between Pakistan’s Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, both sides agreed to finalise a trade agreement between Pakistan and the United States soon.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the virtual meeting included discussions on matters related to U.S. tariffs, and both countries agreed to move forward with finalising the trade agreement.

Officials stated that discussions focused on strengthening trade, investment, and economic relations. Both Pakistan and the U.S. expressed their commitment to continuing negotiations.

The Ministry of Finance also mentioned that more detailed technical-level discussions between the two countries are expected to take place soon.

