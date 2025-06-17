NAB chief stresses businessmen's role in bettering economy

Says business cannot flourish where businessmen are subjected to harassment

LAHORE (Dunya News) - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Let Gen (Retd) Nazir Ahmed has urged the business community to work for the betterment of economy, assuring them that the government will facilitate them in the journey of better economy.

Speaking at a ceremony, NAB Chairman Let Gen (Retd) Nazir Ahmed said the business community should start the journey of economic improvement, adding the state will provide them with full cooperation.

‘Business community should work on the mission of making Pakistan a trillion-dollar economy. Pakistan has achieved many successes in the past few years,’ the NAB chief said.

He vowed to solve the problems of the business community and work with them to create business-friendly regulatory mechanism.

The NAB said that business cannot flourish in a country where businessmen are subjected to harassment. He questioned how long Pakistan will rely on foreign debt and IMF for running its monetary affairs.