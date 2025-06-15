Direct flight from Uzbekistan receives warm welcome at Islamabad airport

Direct flight will greatly strengthen the economic and trade ties between the two countries

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The inaugural direct flight of Uzbekistan Airways from Tashkent to Islamabad received warm welcome on its landing at Islamabad International airport on Saturday.

The Ambassador Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Islamabad Airport Manager, Syed Aftab Ali Shah Gilani, Country Manager of Uzbekistan Airways, Bakhtiyor Muminov, diplomats from other Central Asian States and other high officials from PAA, PTDC, CAA were present on this occasion.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev said that the launching of Uzbekistan Airways’ direct flight will greatly strengthen the economic and trade ties between the two countries and reduce the distance between the people of the two countries.

He also added that this direct air link marks a strategic advancement in bilateral relations and aligns with the broader goals of the Central and South Asia Connectivity Initiatives.

Managing Director PTDC, Aftab Rana said this weekly flight between the two capitals commencing from today marks a significant step forward in strengthening air connectivity between the two brotherly nations.

Mr. Rana hailed the initiative as a major milestone in advancing regional cooperation. He noted that the direct flight fulfills a long-standing demand raised in various regional forums such as ECO and SCO to improve connectivity between Central Asia and South Asia.

“This new route will not only deepen bilateral ties across multiple sectors but also play a pivotal role in boosting regional tourism, fostering people-to-people contact, facilitating business travel, educational exchange, and promoting cultural cooperation,” he said.

He further stated that tourism exchanges between Pakistan and Uzbekistan have been steadily growing in recent years, driven by shared historical roots, cultural affinity, and religious heritage.

The new air service offers a convenient, cost-effective, and reliable travel option for tourists, students, and pilgrims seeking enriching cross-border experiences.