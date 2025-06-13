Minister propose revisions in e-commerce taxation framework

E-commerce sector in the country has witnessed rapid growth

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Thursday said that E-Commerce Policy 2.0 was in its final stages of internal review and will soon be submitted before the Federal Cabinet for formal approval.

In a high-level meeting held to address key issues in Pakistan’s rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja discussed multiple aspects covering e-commerce, said a press release.

In line with the consultative approach of the forthcoming policy, Jamal Kamal Khan announced the formation of a joint working group, with input from the IT Ministry, to gather comprehensive recommendations on taxation, vendor compliance, and digital payments. The group’s findings will be formally presented to the Prime Minister for final consideration.

He said that e-commerce sector in the country has witnessed rapid growth, reaching a market size of $7.7 billion in 2024, with projections estimating a 17% compound annual growth rate through 2027.

The ministers reiterated their commitment to fostering an inclusive, competitive, and digitally empowered trade ecosystem and arising issues, shall be addressed at highest level.