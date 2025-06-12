KSE 100-index sheds 259 points amid market fluctuations

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a volatile session on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index closing over 250 points down amid market fluctuations.

Starting the day on a strong note, the index touched an intra-day high of 126,718.28. However, selling pressure in the latter half pulled it down to an intra-day low of 123,846.55.

By the close, the KSE-100 index had shed 259.56 points, or 0.21%, ending the session at 124,093.12.

A total of 1,024,633,864 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,041,129,574 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 50.539 billion against Rs 46.707 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 474 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 170 of them recorded gains and 270 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 34 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Sui South Gas with 55,899,181 shares at Rs 41.92 per share, Fauji Cement with 50,597,576 shares at Rs 47.36 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 49,327,936 shares at Rs 1.37 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 204.47 per share closing at Rs23,310.33 whereas runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs122.44 rise in its share price to close at Rs3,249.51.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 2,331.99 per share price, closing at Rs 20,987.89, whereas the runner-up Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 221.55 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,993.94