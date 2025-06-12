Workers' remittances increase to 34.9bn dollars in 11 months of FY25

During May 2025, the workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $3.686 billion

KARACHI (APP) - The workers’ remittances from overseas to Pakistan, recording a significant growth of 28.8 percent during eleven months of fiscal year 2024-25, reached nearly $35 billion in the period from July to May while monthly inflows in May increased to $3.69 billion.

“Cumulatively, with an inflow of US$ 34.9 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 28.8 percent during Jul-May FY25 compared to US$ 27.1 billion received during Jul-May FY24,” the State Bank of Pakistan reported on Wednesday.



During May 2025, the workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $3.686 billion, depicting 16 percent growth over April 25 and 13.7 percent yearly increase against May 2024, the statistics showed.

Remittances inflows during May 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($913.9 million), United Arab Emirates ($754.2 million), United Kingdom ($588.1 million) and United States of America ($314.7 million), SBP informed.

The contribution of expatriates in remittances from other GCC countries during May 2025 recorded as $361.62 million, from European Union countries $422.11 million, from Australia $86.76 million, Canada $69.55 million, South Africa $33.97 million, Malaysia $14 million, Norway $13.85 million, South Korea $12.33 million and Japan $ 5.39 million.