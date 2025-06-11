Sindh decides to procure electric taxis, buses in next fiscal year

Business Business Sindh decides to procure electric taxis, buses in next fiscal year

Govt is committed to developing an environmentally friendly transport system

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 12:14:25 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government has decided to allocate funds in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget for the procurement of additional buses, electric taxis (EVs), and scooters

The significant decisions to enhance public transportation facilities for citizens were made in a meeting of the Department of Transport and Mass Transit chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure at various locations.

Sharjeel Memon stated that the Sindh government is committed to developing an environmentally sustainable and modern public transport system.

He added that double-decker buses are being introduced in Karachi to provide international-standard travel services to its residents.

The senior provincial minister further noted that the measures aimed at ensuring that every citizen across Sindh, including Karachi, has access to modern, comfortable, and eco-friendly transportation options.

